OUR own fabulous Newport queen is still in the running to be crowned Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner escaping not one, but three eliminations on the hit show.

Tayce, 26, has survived three episodes of season two's drag race which airs every Thursday on BBC iPlayer at 7pm.

The competition is heating up on and already we’ve seen three queens sashay away.

But our Tayce is proving to be a firm favourite who burst onto our screens saying - “This doesn’t look like Barry Island”, during her entrance on episode 1.

Tayce's hometown glory runway look inspired by the Welsh flag

(Credit: @itstayce on Instagram)

During episode 2, Tayce performed her way through a tough Lip Sync For Your Life to the tune of Memory from the musical Cats against Cherry Valentine.

It was truly a memorable lip sync, which secured her another week in the competition and went viral across Twitter.

absolutely ridiculous how beautiful tayce looked tonight #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/NWM2YjAGbf — molly ♌︎ (@m_ollymac) January 21, 2021

On an Instagram post about the performance, Tayce wrote: “I was absolutely SH****NG my pants on that runway, my legs were like jelly and my right foot wouldn’t stop shaking as soon as Ru announced I was lip syncing, low-key was in a state of shock, delusions of grandeur I guess."

On Thursday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the ten remaining contestants showed off their creative sewing skills.

The season 2 line-up for Drag Race UK

The queens joined forces as duos, before it was revealed that they would be competing against each other as “fashion frenemies” – with Tayce pairing up with A’Whora.

On next week’s episode, the top nine queens will present in their own daytime magazine show, Morning Glory. Ru, Michelle, and Alan Carr will be joined by the queen of British daytime television, Lorraine Kelly.