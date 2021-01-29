A BID to extend the time allowed for Newport councillors to ask questions to the leader of the council has been rejected – and instead will be considered as part of a wider review.

Councillors are currently allowed no more than 15 minutes to ask questions to the leader at full meetings of the council.

The leaders of political groups are offered the first opportunity to ask questions in this time, followed by backbenchers.

But a motion put forward by Cllr William Routley at a meeting on Tuesday proposed extending the time allowed to 30 minutes.

Cllr Routley said the current time limit means some councillors are unable to ask questions to the leader.

“We need better scrutiny, especially in this time of Covid,” he said.

“We need to be able to hold this administration to account, and any administration to account.

“We can only do that by democratic scrutiny.”

Cllr Routley said a “time limit on scrutiny” was “putting democracy in chains”, and urged members “do not chain it and gag it”.

But Newport Independent Party member Cllr Chris Evans said the motion missed the opportunity to look at wider reforms being made in local government.

“This is a missed opportunity and the original motion was lazy,” he said.

Labour councillor Stephen Marshall proposed amending the motion, to allow for the proposed time extension to be considered by the council’s democratic services committee, alongside other local government reforms being introduced.

Cllr Marshall said this would ensure changes are ‘effective’ and that they have been “properly scrutinised”.

Former council leader Baroness Debbie Wilcox spoke in support of the amendment and said it was “right to wait” until local government reforms aimed at increasing openness and transparency come into force.

“There are plenty of opportunities to raise issues and questions in the processes that already exist in the council,” she added.

Conservative group leader Cllr Matthew Evans said his group would support the amendment, but that it was “rather sad and disappointing” the extra 15 minutes for questions could not also be agreed.

“This would have been an ideal opportunity for instance to talk about the council’s response to Debenhams or to the flooding or snow,” he added.

Cllr Routley agreed ‘reluctantly’ to withdraw his motion, and the amendment for the council’s democratic services committee to consider the proposal was approved.