A NEW project aims to showcase what is means to be creative regions across South Wales in the form of a digital story map.
Creative Cardiff in partnership with the Arts Council of Wales is inviting creative people from local authority areas that make up the Cardiff Capital Region to apply for the opportunity.
These areas include Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, and Caerphilly.
They will be chosen to produce a piece of work each that expresses what it means to be a creative in that area.
Work submitted as part of the scheme could include performances, animations, short films, digital artworks, objects made and photographed, or music set to visuals.
No piece should exceed five minutes in length, but can be as short as the creator likes. Applications from a range of creative practitioners working in different disciplines, languages and mediums are welcomed.
This project is open to self-employed creative people only, with a budget of £1,000 per practitioner which includes fee and expenses.
Applications close at midday on Monday, February 8, 2021. Find out how to apply at: http://creativecardiff.org.uk/our-creative-place-story-map