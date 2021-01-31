A NEWLY-OPENED candle business sold out of stock in one hour after they posted a video on TikTok.

Starre Candles - an online candle company with a mythological theme - was launched by Pontypool's Jack Strange at the start of the year, with candles named after Greek Gods.

The official launch was planned for February, but inspiration struck and Mr Strange - who also founded clothing line Mari Lwyd - made a promotional video on video-sharing social media platform TikTok, but didn't anticipate what happened next.

"I was planning to launch in February, but I wasn't really sure why I was waiting," said Mr Strange.

"The tapping sound I used [originally posted by @soundsforslomo_bro] was doing really well so I thought I could use it to give Starre Candles a little push."

The TikTok video - which you can watch here - features Mr Strange becoming increasingly frustrated as people support the venture on social media, yet don't buy and products.

The sound clip is used to portray him tapping furiously throughout the video, trying to promote Starre Candles in various ways, and ends with him giving a final push before his potential customers abandon their carts.

Starre Candles sold out of stock within an hour of Mr Strange sharing the video which has been watched by more than 38,000 people.

“It’s crazy how powerful apps like TikTok can be,” added Mr Strange.

“I’ve had people message me and say it’s great I’ve sold out, but they can’t wait to buy some, and I've gained hundreds of followers - I just hope they stick around."

Starre Candles is based on www.etsy.com/uk/shop/StarreCandlesCo

Mr Strange's focus is currently on fulfilling orders, then he plans to introduce new scents including apple.

Currently Starre Candles offers their 'Apollo' candle which is pink and smell like roses.

The company also offers honey, floral, and sandalwood with all products incorporating the mythology theme.