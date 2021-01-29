A LAUNDRY product is being recalled from UK stores including Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and Boots, over health and safety concerns.

1.5 liters bottles of Laundry Liquid are being recalled amid reports it contains a “dangerous” chemical that could cause skin burns.

Some bottles of Ecover 1.5 litre zero non-bio laundry liquid may contain a dangerous level of potassium hydroxide with Tesco and Boots among the UK retailers who sell it.

In a statement the company responsible for the product told customers that they are taking this risk “very seriously”.

“The affected bottles contain potassium hydroxide at hazardous levels that can cause the bottle to leak,” the statement reads.

“Contact with the liquid could result in harm to skin and eyes, including causing skin burns or eye damage.

“We are taking this risk very seriously, and are recalling affected bottles from retailers and consumers immediately.”

They added: “We recognise that our consumers expect more from Ecover Zero. As an organisation that lives and breathes clean, we are deeply disappointed by this issue.

“We are resolved to working as hard as we can to make this right for our consumers so we can confidently continue together in our clean world revolution.”

The recall only relates to one of two product batches and have provided a list of answers to questions customers may have.

The website, with includes information on how to get a refund, can be found here.