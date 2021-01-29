A TEENAGER has gone missing from Dinas Powys.
Callum Sherman, 17, was last seen getting out of a taxi on Ave De Clichy at 8.30pm on Thursday, January 28.
He was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.
Officers from South Wales Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen Callum or knows about his whereabouts is urged to contact the force on 101 with the reference 2100032693.