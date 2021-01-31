A DEALER who ran his own dedicated drugs line was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine locked in a safe at his mother-in-law’s house.

Callum Williams, 27, is starting a long prison sentence after he was also caught supplying ecstasy and with more than £3,000 in cash.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

John Ryan, prosecuting, said the defendant was stopped by police when he was driving a Vauxhall Astra in Caerphilly on Boxing Day 2019.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how a separate investigation had led detectives to a text message implicating Williams in drug trafficking.

MORE NEWS

Officers recovered a pay-as-you-go “burner phone” from his car.

A safe was found at his mother-in-law’s house where he was staying at the time while his home was being renovated.

Inside the safe, officers found high purity – 78 per cent – cocaine with a street value of around £3,000, ecstasy and nearly £3,000 in cash.

Mr Ryan said detectives also seized a BlackBerry phone but the defendant refused to give them his PIN number and they were unable to access it.

He told how Gwent Police drugs expert DC Sean Meyrick said: “This case has all the hallmarks of a dedicated drugs line supply chain with Mr Williams appearing to run it.”

Williams, of Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply.

Ed Mitchard, representing the defendant, said his client was a family man with two children who had worked for a glass installation company.

He told the court: “He took the foolish decision to sell drugs. He has fallen into this pit because of his recreational drug use.

“This will be a very difficult sentence for him.

“The ones who will suffer most are his family.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Williams: “Those who deal class A drugs must expect significant custodial sentences.

“You were running your own class A supply drugs line.”

She jailed him for four years.

Williams is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on May 8.