CORONAVIRUS hospitalisations in Gwent and Wales have fallen this week, as signs show that lockdown is working.

For the last two weeks, the number of people in Aneurin Bevan University Health Board hospitals with coronavirus has steadied, with a slight reduction.

In the last seven days, there has been a more noticeable drop, with the average number of coronavirus patients in hospital each day at 571, down from 610 the week previous.

That's the lowest daily average over the course of a week since before Christmas.

While an average of 30 people each day are being admitted to Aneurin Bevan hospitals in that same period with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Gwent has increased over the last two months

A fall has also been seen in the figures nationwide.

The average number of coronavirus patients in hospital last week was 2,701, down from 2,733 the week before.

The average daily number of new admissions over the last week is 115.

This chart shows how the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Wales has increased over the last two months

However, despite the fall in numbers, the Welsh NHS Confederation has urged Welsh residents to continue to follow the lockdown restrictions, as the NHS continues to operate "well above capacity".

Nesta Lloyd-Jones, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said: “While the number of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to recede in Wales, it is important that we continue to recognise that our NHS and social care services are still under extreme pressure.

“Critical care units in Wales are operating at well above our usual capacity, and the NHS is working hard to accelerate the pace we can deliver the vaccination programme across Wales.

READ MORE:

“What this means is that even if you have had your vaccination, you still have to abide by the lockdown restrictions. As Public Health Wales continue to point out, there are still many variables which mean we could see a resurgence in the virus, including the emergence of new variants.

“If that resurgence were to happen, we will see pressure on the NHS increase and that means our resources will be stretched even further.

“We need to make sure we give the vaccine to as much of the population as possible and see the pressure on NHS services decrease.

“So far, the efforts of the Welsh population have been remarkable. We know how much you have sacrificed, but unfortunately the NHS, and our staff, need your support for a while longer for us to tackle this virus.”