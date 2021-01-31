A YOUNG Newport mother who lost both her parents to lung cancer last year and whose 16-month-old son is also battling cancer, has shared her story of a horrendous year, and why she is determined to stay positive.

In April last year Natasha Hill, from St Julian’s, lost her 72-year-old father Peter to cancer and received the news her then six-month-old son Myles had leukaemia in the space of a few weeks.

Ms Hill’s partner Jonathon Stokes left his job to help her look after their boy on his gruelling two-year chemotherapy journey.

On December 20, her 63-year-old mum Lorraine died after a long battle with chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease – and Ms Hill later found out her mother had been suffering with lung cancer too after an inquest into her death.

“It’s been a really difficult time, but we keep going for Myles,” Ms Hill said. “On December 11 we had a real scare. The specialists told us Myles’ minimal residual disease test had shown that he could be relapsing.

Natasha and Jonathan with baby Myles, who is doing well

“If that was the case he was going to have to have a bone marrow transplant.

“We were told we’d need to wait for more results until January 13. It’s been a horrible wait.

“We were relieved to find he had no evidence of disease in his blood, and the doctors have predicted he has a realistic chance of living a full and healthy life.”

Peter and Lorraine over the years. They both died of lung cancer in 2020

Myles, who will receive daily oral chemotherapy treatment until June next year, has been his mother’s “rock”.

“If it wasn’t for him I don’t know where we’d be now,” she said. “He’s given us so much hope and we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve had so much support from our family and friends too.

Baby Myles, who has been told by specialists he is likely to lead a full and healthy life - to the relief of his family

“I’ve really struggled inside – but what else can you do other than keep going for your son? Jon and I need to be the foundations for our own family now.”

She wasn’t able to visit her mother at the Grange until she was transferred to end of life care at the Royal Gwent.

“It’s awful to have someone in hospital during this [pandemic],” she added. “We weren’t allowed to be near her until the very end, and by then it felt too late.

Baby Myles back in May

“My dad’s dying wish was that I looked after my mother and Myles.

“To not be able to be by her side was heart-breaking. The last conversation I had with her was liaising through a nurse over Facetime. It’s not right.”

Ms Hill has asked anyone who feels they would like to donate money to send it to Latch Welsh Children’s Charity.

Natasha said she spent her mother's final days speaking to her on Facetime, due to Covid hospital regulations

“They were unbelievable with us. They’ve done so much to help us financially and emotionally through all the challenges we’ve come across over the last year, and they’ve been a massive part of our journey.”

To donate or find out more about Latch visit tinyurl.com/ydg7ptfr