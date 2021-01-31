A CARER has narrowly avoided going straight to jail for conning her “vulnerable” victim.
Valerie McKay, 53, of Beech Close, Llanmartin, Newport, was handed a suspended prison sentence for swindling a woman she was looking after.
Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard how the defendant stole cheques from the complainant after she fell into debt.
McKay was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Her sentence was suspended on the condition that she complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
She pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.
The offence was committed in Newport between December 1, 2018 and June 16, 2019.
Magistrates were told how the victim was “particularly vulnerable”.
McKay was ordered to pay the complainant £430 in compensation.