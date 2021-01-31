DEVELOPERS have hailed a new retirement community in Abergavenny a “roaring success”, with 70 per cent of the available apartments already reserved without spenders seeing them.

Developer of the new Plas Elyrch development on Tudor Street, McCarthy and Stone, has built 47 new homes fit for retirees at the old police station site.

Plans have been under way since August 2018, when Monmouthshire County Council approved the proposals despite many objections – including from the town council.

With all the homes almost complete, developers say they “will provide everything the over-60s could want for an enjoyable and independent retirement”.

And despite the objections, McCarthy and Stone insist they’ve been taken aback by the amount of interest and off-plan reservations.

Samantha Watkins, deputy divisional sales and marketing director for McCarthy Stone: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the fantastic response to Plas Elyrch.

“It’s fantastic to see so many people recognising the benefits of independent, low maintenance living and who have subsequently started planning to live their retirement to the full in our new community.

“Now more than ever we all want to feel safe and secure in our homes. For many of us, lockdown has made us reassess our housing needs, and we are seeing more retirees deciding to downsize their home.

“The low maintenance living available at Plas Elyrch allows retirees to stay independent for longer, become part of a thriving community and spend their time doing the things they love.”

One-bedroom apartments currently start from £229,950 and two-bedroom apartments start from £314,950.

For more information about Plas Elyrch call 0800 201 4811 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/plas-elyrch