FIVE LUCKY people in Monmouth have been celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Ternata Drive neighbours netted the windfall when NP25 5UY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, January 23.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “A big congrats to all of today’s Daily Prize winners. I hope it brings you all a smile and that you enjoy spending the cash.”
This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Culture Trust which has a mission to inspire learning, understanding and appreciation of science, music, arts and culture.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.