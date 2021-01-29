MONMOUTHSHIRE has been a hive of activity today as hit Netflix show Sex Education resumes filming.
Keen-eyed locals have noticed a flurry of activity around Llandogo as cameras and sets have been put up.
One resident, Ray Philson, said that the actors arrived on scene around 3pm and had previously been filming in Tintern.
Season three had been delayed – it was originally due to be released this month – as there had been concerns over the filming due to the close contact nature of the show and the coronavirus pandemic. It was meant to begin filming in April and May last year but didn’t enter production until September and filming has just begun.
MORE NEWS:
- Lockdown extended in Wales as hopes for school return to be revealed
- Businesses get a boost with cheaper commission on Caerphilly Eats orders
- Kate Garraway 'not coping; as she reveals tragic update on husband Derek Draper
It is expected that we will see the finished product on Netflix either late this year or early in 2022.
A number of high-profile cast members have returned including Asa Butterfield who plays Otis, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Emma Mackey as Maeve and Ncuti Gatwa as Eric.
Mr Butterfield has given some hints for what to expect from season three. He previously said: "Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."