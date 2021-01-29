A WOMAN was assaulted while on a jog in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said that the woman was approached from behind and grabbed by an unknown man while she was running on the cycle track near Abergavenny Garden Centre in Llanfoist and heading towards Gilwern when it happened around 7.55pm on January 20.

The woman was able to run off and wasn’t harmed.

The man police are looking for is white, around six foot three inches tall, of medium build. He is thought to be in either his 20s or 30s and was wearing jogging bottoms and a black hoodie.

Officers have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to provide community reassurance. The patrols will continue.

Monmouthshire inspector Nikki Hughes said: “The victim was left shaken by this incident but thankfully unharmed. Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man matching the description to come forward.”

Anyone with any information can contact the force through 101 or their social media pages and should quote the reference 2100022826.

They have also issued some guidance to help limit the chances of this happening to others:

• Let someone know where you're going and for how long you’re planning to be out.

• Consider downloading a fitness tracker app on which a trusted family member or friend can trace your movements, just remember to lock your privacy setting from public to private.

• Take your phone out with you and make sure you have your battery charged.

• Plan your route beforehand, taking into account whether it will be a busy or well-lit area.

• Consider running or walking with others if possible.

• If you feel uncomfortable, or at risk, look for a place of safety, such as a shop or anywhere where there are other people and tell someone your concerns.

• Be aware of your surroundings - concentrate on what and who is around you.

• Don’t be distracted by using mobile gadgets and MP3 players. If you are listening to music, make sure it's not too loud so that you are aware of someone approaching you.