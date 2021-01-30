RENOVATION works at Pontypool RFC’s historic home ground are beginning to take shape.

The plans to renovate the newly-named Ray Prosser Stand at Pontypool Park have been in the works since the club’s long-term future at the ground was secured in December 2019.

Work initially started on fencing off the famous old ground – home to Pooler since 1945 – in January 2020, and plans were put in place to see how much of the grandstand could be renovated during the off season.

However, due to the pandemic, the remainder of the 2019-20 season, as well as the 2020-21 season, were called off, meaning the club could move straight ahead with the renovation plans.

The plans for the renovated grandstand include new seating, side screens to protect fans from the elements, a digital scoreboard and new player dugouts, as well as improvements to the outside and roof of the stand and drainage.

The newly renovated stand will include signage paying tribute to Ray Prosser, as well as a plaque in memory of club volunteer and supporter Pat Shepphard on the steps the players climb making their way on to the pitch.

The new cladding going up on the outside of Pontypool RFC's Ray Prosser Stand. Picture: Ben Jeffreys.

“Everything’s going really well with the renovation,” said Pooler chief executive Ben Jeffreys. “Obviously Covid has presented a lot of challenges to us as a rugby club – we are looking at a potential downtime of about two years, which is a long time.

“It’s a hugely challenging time for everybody. We’ve tried to react to it as positively as we can. I hope it sends the message that we are still committed to developing Pontypool Park.

The outside of Pontypool RFC's Ray Prosser Stand before the renovation. Picture: Ben Jeffreys.

“We’ve got a 25-year lease at the moment, but on completion of the works it extends for a further 25 years. This gives us a chance to secure the long-term future of the club here.

“Within the next two months we expect the exterior to be renovated. Then we will be letting it stand for a month to check it’s watertight, and then we can start work on the interior.

“There is plenty to keep us busy while there’s no rugby on.

“We are treating that [the completion date] quite loosely. We’ve had snow and heavy rain, and there’s supposed to be more snow on the way, which has presented us with some challenges. We’ve got time to make sure everything is done properly.

Pontypool RFC's Ray Prosser Stand will have new seats installed. Picture: Ben Jeffreys.

“It’ll be fantastic when we can welcome people back to the park. Obviously we have to be very cautious at the moment, but it will be an emotional day when we can welcome people back.

“We’ll be coming back to a brand new facility which will hopefully give us some momentum going forward.”