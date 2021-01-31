PROPERTY values in Torfaen are some of the quickest growing in the last four years.

The price per square foot of family homes in the authority has grown by more than 33 per cent in that time period, the eighth biggest increase in the UK.

In 2016 the price per sq ft for a family home in Torfaen was £124.

By 2020 that had reached £165, an increase of £41 in the last four years.

Zoopla, the UK’s most comprehensive property destination, has revealed where family homes have seen the biggest increase in price per sq ft, as well as the areas where family homes have the most expensive price per sq ft.

At a local authority level, family homes in Merthyr Tydfil have seen the biggest gains, with the price per sq ft now standing at £123, an increase of £34 (38.2 per cent) in four years.

With its enviable location surrounded by rolling countryside and just south of the Brecon Beacons National Park, it could be the perfect location for those who want to live in easy proximity of the great outdoors, with properties on sale including a two bed terraced house on sale for £120,000.

In second place is the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, well known for its historic woodland.

The price per sq foot for a family home in this area has increased to £233, representing an increase of £64 in the last four years (37.9 per cent).

In third place is the Tameside region in Greater Manchester, where the price per sq ft stands at £197, an increase of £52 (35.9 per cent).

Well positioned to both Manchester city centre and the Peak District, family homes for sale include a quirky converted chapel on sale for £535,000 and a period mid terraced three bedroom property on sale for £225,000.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla said: “From our research, it's clear that the price per sq ft of family homes varies hugely across the country.

"Although there has been an increase in the price per sq footage of properties in all regions of the UK, there are still pockets of the country with more affordable housing, while areas located in commuting distance from larger cities or near Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty are likely to command a premium."