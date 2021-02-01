STAFF at Torfaen Leisure Trust have dedicated more than 800 hours of voluntary work in two weeks helping with the vaccine rollout in Cwmbran.

As of Monday, January 25, 48,841 people have been vaccinated across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, with a further 22,150 vaccines expected to be supplied last week.

To help with the rollout at Cwmbran Stadium, 24 volunteers for Torfaen Leisure Trust have run the meet and greet services for when people arrive for their jab.

Torfaen Leisure Trust chief executive Angharad Collins paid tribute to the work of the Trust's volunteers.

“We are closed at the moment, so all the team have been furloughed,” she said. “But there was an opportunity to open up voluntary opportunities for meet and greets at the vaccination centre.

“It’s a massive programme to rollout and we were really keen to help wherever possible.

“Between 24 volunteers - including receptionists, people who work in facilities, group exercise instructors, myself and trustees – they’ve undertaken over 800 hours of volunteering over the last 14 days.

“It’s been a really worthwhile project to be involved in. The volunteers are really enjoying being involved.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by efforts of the staff who have volunteered. They are a credit to themselves and Torfaen Leisure Trust with the work they have been doing.

“We don’t know when we will be back open again, but we will continue to support the response in any way we can.

“Every vaccine that is provided is a step closer to getting back to normality.

“I’m grateful we’ve had the opportunity to help out and stand up for our community.”

Volunteers from Torfaen Leisure Trust helping with the vaccine rollout in Cwmbran. Picture: Torfaen Leisure Trust.

The staff and volunteers at the vaccination centre were given a welcome boost last week, as Asda in Cwmbran dropped of a special delivery at the vaccination hub in Cwmbran.

“It’s a really busy centre,” said Ms Collins. “Asda dropped off a donation of teas and sweets and drinks. That was really welcome.”

Despite the closures, and not knowing when they can reopen, the Trust is still looking to connect with its members through online classes.

“We have continued to support as much support as we can online,” said Ms Collins. “We are missing our customers desperately.

“Our online classes have gone really well. We are preparing our facilities to come back as soon as we get the green light for it to be safe to return.

“We want to ensure that when we come back we don’t have to close down again.”