THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for drug dealing, causing death by dangerous driving and a range of violent offences.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Ethan Bull

Teenage bully Ethan Bull was locked up for an orgy of violence involving a series of “disturbing” unprovoked alcohol-fuelled attacks on younger victims.

He cut one boy with a broken bottle he held to his neck and broke the jaw and repeatedly headbutted two others in separate assaults.

The defendant, 19, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, near Blackwood, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.

Andrea Stuart

Shaun Bilton

A couple attacked three police officers after they were called to a ruckus at a house in Caerphilly.

Andrea Stuart drew blood after she smashed a cup over the back of Sergeant Andrew Phillips’ head as Shaun Bilton was being arrested outside his mum’s home.

The officer had to be taken to the A&E department at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital where he needed five stitches for a two-inch cut.

Stuart was jailed for 10 months and Bilton for 32 weeks.

Cecil Scott

Killer M4 driver Cecil Scott, 63, was found guilty by a jury of causing the death of Jeffrey Paul Williams from Cwmbran.

The “loving” 56-year-old father was hit him from behind as the defendant smashed into him at 70mph on the motorway in Newport.

Scott was jailed for four and a half years and banned from driving for more than six years.

Nathan Thomas

Drug dealer Nathan Thomas was found with high purity cocaine which had a potential street value of more than £250,000.

The 34-year-old had 1.3kg of the class A drug stashed at his Caerphilly home, prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins said.

He was jailed for four years and is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in May.

Ethan Pope

A teenager drug dealer who first started trafficking cocaine at the age of 15 would advertise to potential customers on Snapchat.

Self-styled gangster Ethan Pope would also boast about how much money he was making.

At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant, 18, of Lewis Drive, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for three years.