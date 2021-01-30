NEWPORT has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from Public Health Wales (PHW).

The city recorded 17 cases on Friday – which was reflective of generally low cases across the Aneurin Bevan health board for that day.

But on Saturday PHW has recorded 42 new cases – the highest recorded figure for cases in Newport this week.

Forty-eight deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent in the past week, according to PHW, out of 261 across Wales.

These include a further three deaths confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) today, among 25 more in Wales.

They take the overall number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began to 883, among 4,720 in Wales.

The weekly number of deaths has fallen slightly in Gwent and across Wales since early this month, and case numbers and rates also continue to fall generally.

On Saturday 737 new cases were confirmed in Wales though – up from 546 on the previous day.

Those cases include 138 new cases in Gwent – up from 80 cases on Friday.

The figure recorded on Friday was the lowest daily number recorded in the health board area in more than three months.

Today's Gwent cases are: Newport, 42; Caerphilly, 39; Torfaen, 30; Monmouthshire, 14; Blaenau Gwent, 13.

Every area of the health board therefore recorded higher numbers than yesterday.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is now 378,200, including 15,947 who received a vaccine in the last 24 hours – down from just more than 26,000 on the previous day.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 24 - has gone up slightly to 177.4 per 100,000, and all five council areas in Gwent have rates below 200 for that period.

Newport, with a rate to January 24 of 199.1 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, and the fourth highest in Wales, though the rate in the city is on a downward trend over the past week.

Caerphilly has a weekly case rate of 164.6 – the eighth highest rate in Wales, while Torfaen has a rate of 156.4.

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 500, with Wrexham (438.4), Flintshire (335) and Denbighshire (221.5) the only areas in Wales to have rolling weekly case rates - to January 24 - above 200 per 100,000.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Wrexham - 76

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 39

Flintshire - 53

Cardiff - 68

Carmarthenshire - 61

Caerphilly - 39

Pembrokeshire - 20

Swansea - 40

Bridgend - 31

Powys - 32

Anglesey - nine

Newport - 42

Gwynedd - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 23

Denbighshire - 16

Torfaen - 30

Monmouthshire - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 13

Vale of Glamorgan - 19

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Conwy - 25

Ceredigion - two

Unknown location - ten

Resident outside Wales - 58