TWO HOUSE parties were busted yesterday after police caught revellers flouting coronavirus regulations.
One party was in Rhymney and another was in Bargoed, and police say 20 tickets were handed out for the culprits in the space of a couple of hours last night.
Wales is currently in alert level four, meaning people should not be socialising with anyone outside of their household bubble, and should not be travelling anywhere for exercise by vehicle.
Cases are generally falling in Caerphilly borough and the rest of Gwent, showing the vast majority of people are complying with regulations.
On Saturday Caerphilly borough recorded 39 new cases – the second highest in Gwent after Newport (42), and three more people died in the health board region.
Gwent Police have been contacted for further comment.