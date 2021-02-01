Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Amie Suckling and Connor Bartlett, of Cwmbran, welcomed a very special Christmas present when their first child, Archie William Stuart Bartlett, was born three weeks early on Christmas Day, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7Ib 13oz. Proud grandmother Denise Suckling said: "Just before lockdown Aime and Connor were told they would need IVF treatment for Amie to conceive. They had just started the IVF journey when it was put on hold because of Covid-19 but during the first lockdown Amie got pregnant naturally which was the best news ever!"

Asher River Jay was born by Caesarean section on November 5, 2020, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 6oz. His mum is Leanne Jade Robinson, of Newbridge and his siblings are Tyler, 20, and Alexa, 12.

Abigail Rose Styles arrived on June 30, 2020, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lbs 5oz following an emergency Caesarean section. She is the first child of Lucy Harris and Paul Styles, of Brynmawr.

Bentley John-B Davies was born via an emergency Caesarean section at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 13oz. His mum is Rachel Davies, of Rogerstone.

Welcome to Angel May Jones who was born on January 7, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Hailey and Jason Jones, of Penpederheol and her siblings are Josh, 20, Aiden, 18, Jason, 16, Sofia, 10, and Max, four.

Jaxson David Bishop arrived on January 8, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. Jaxon's parents are Nadine and Simon Bishop, of Newport, and his big brothers are Brandon, 11, and Corey, nine.

Eloise Morgelyn-Cerys Pascoe was born 13 days late after a half-hour labour on December 12, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. Her parents are Emma and Jamie Pascoe, of Pentwynmawr, Newbridge, Her siblings are Deryn, nine, Ashton, seven, and Jack, six.

Ella Rita Lewis-Gough arrived on Christmas Eve, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 90z. She is the first child of Danielle and Kelwyn Lewis-Gough, of Newport.

Olivia-Rose Evans was born at home in St Julian's, Newport, on November 5, 2020, weighing 9lb 2oz. Her parents are Jessica Sharland and Nathan Evans and her big sisters are Connie Evans (10) Evie Evans (9). Mum Jessica said: "Our beautiful little girl was born at our home after a planned homebirth due to the pandemic and me wanting my mother present as well as my partner. Olivia Rose has definitely brought some light into a dark 2020 for us all. Her big sisters totally adore her and they are like little mother hens always helping me look after her. Would like to thank the midwifes who helped bring my baby girl into the world."