THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board region has recorded seven new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

The seven new deaths are among 34 across Wales – up from 25 on Saturday.

It means 55 people have died as a result of coronavirus in Gwent in the last week, and it takes the overall number of deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began to 890.

The weekly number of deaths has fallen slightly in Gwent and across Wales since early this month, and case numbers and rates also continue to fall generally.

On Sunday Newport recorded the most new cases in Gwent, with 41 – down from 42 on Saturday.

Caerphilly recorded 40 new cases – up from 39 on Saturday, while Blaenau Gwent recorded 16 (up from 13), Torfaen recorded 16 (down from 30), and Monmouthshire recorded seven (down from 14).

It means overall cases have dropped from 138 to 120 in the health board region.

Wales-wide 605 new cases were recorded on Sunday – down from 737 on Saturday.

On Friday Gwent recorded 80 new cases, which was the lowest daily number recorded in the health board area in more than three months.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is now 403,463, including 25,263 who received a vaccine in the last 24 hours – up from 15,947 on the previous day.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 24 - has gone up slightly to 177.5 per 100,000, and all five council areas in Gwent have rates below 200 for that period.

Newport, with a rate to January 24 of 199.1 per 100,000, continues to have the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent, and the fourth highest in Wales, though the rate in the city is on a downward trend over the past week.

Caerphilly has a weekly case rate of 164.6 – the eighth highest rate in Wales, while Torfaen has a rate of 156.4.

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 500, with Wrexham (439.1), Flintshire (335) and Denbighshire (221.5) the only areas in Wales to have rolling weekly case rates - to January 24 - above 200 per 100,000.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Wrexham - 49

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 46

Flintshire - 66

Cardiff - 65

Carmarthenshire - 31

Caerphilly - 40

Pembrokeshire - 15

Swansea - 29

Bridgend - 22

Powys - 13

Anglesey - 14

Newport - 41

Gwynedd - 11

Neath Port Talbot - 19

Denbighshire - 11

Torfaen - 16

Monmouthshire - seven

Blaenau Gwent - 16

Vale of Glamorgan - 26

Merthyr Tydfil - eight

Conwy - eight

Ceredigion - four

Unknown location - 13

Resident outside Wales - 35