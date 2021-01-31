THE man found killed in Cardiff on Thursday night has been named as Tomasz Waga.

South Wales Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of the 23-year-old.

No arrests have been made in connection with Mr Waga's death, and officers have made fresh appeals for anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Waga was found dead by a member of the public in the Penylan area of the capital at around 11.30pm on January 28.

“Tomasz was loved by many and was taken from us too soon," his family said.

“We are devastated by his sudden loss and we ask anyone with information to come forward.

“He will forever live in our hearts and will be remembered as the personable son, brother, father and partner that he was.”

The investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know Tomasz had travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address at 319 Newport Road, Cardiff.

“We believe that a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted, enquiries are ongoing to establish how he then ended up in Westville Road where he was discovered."

DCI O'Shea said 80 officers and staff are working on the murder investigation, which is being run from an incident room set up at Cardiff Central Police Station.

"We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in or driving through the Newport Road and Westville Road areas between 10pm and midnight on Thursday (January 28)," he said.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 10pm and midnight to contact the incident room as the smallest piece of information; however inconsequential it may seem, may be valuable to our investigation."

He added: “We are also keen to speak to any of Tomasz’s friends or acquaintances in London and Essex who may be able to help us build up a picture of his life.

“I have met with Tomasz’s family and it is clear that they have been left devastated by his death and are currently being supported by Family Liaison Officers.”

South Wales Police said Mr Waga's death is not being connected to a robbery and attempted robbery that took place in Penylan on January 27 and 28.

Anybody with information should contact South Wales Police by calling 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111