EVERY area of Newport has seen a fall in Covid-19 cases in recent days, according to localised data from Public Health Wales (PHW).

In the seven days up to January 26, every middle layer super output area (an area of 2,000 to 6,000 households which PHW has divided each region into to measure Covid rates) in Newport saw a drop in cases based on the previous week.

The trend was the same right across the region, showing lockdown tier four regulations are working.

In the seven days up to January 26, Victoria and Somerton again recorded the most cases in Gwent with 26 – but saw a significant decrease in cases on the previous week (46).

Lliswerry and Uskmouth also recorded 26 cases in those seven days, down from 29 on the previous week.

One of the biggest falls in cases in the region was in Pill, which dropped from 41 to 21.

The fall in cases is reflected by a fall in rolling weekly case rates across Gwent.

The average weekly case rate in Wales in the seven days up to January 26 was 150.1, but only Newport has a higher rate for that period in Gwent, with 162.2. That number was 310.3 in the seven days up to January 17.

The other cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: nine new cases at a rate of 101.4 (down from 17 the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: nine new cases at a rate of 122.9 (down from 23 the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 19 new cases at a rate of 334.9 (up from 18 the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 13 new cases at a rate of 214.1 (up from 10 the previous week)

Bargoed: eight new cases at a rate of 129.6 (up from seven the previous week)

St Cattwg: 11 new cases at a rate of 144.6 (down from 23 the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 13 new cases at a rate of 167.8 (down from 14 the previous week)

Blackwood: 13 new cases at a rate of 176.9 (up from 11 the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 15 new cases at a rate of 154.6 (down from 18 the previous week)

Newbridge: seven new cases at a rate of 104.6 (down from eight the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 13 new cases at a rate of 160.5 (down from 22 this previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 11 new cases at a rate of 107 (down from 20 the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: 12 new cases at a rate of 139.5 (down from 14 the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 12 new cases at a rate of 206.2 (down from 15 the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: five new cases at a rate of 85.8 (down from seven the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: ten new cases at a rate of 146.3 (up from nine the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 12 new cases at a rate of 131.2 (down from 26 the previous week)

Aber Valley: four new cases at a rate of 58.8 (down from 17 the previous week)

Caerphilly East: 17 new cases at a rate of 172.7 (down from 27 the previous week)

Caerphilly West: eight new cases at a rate of 106.4 (down from 17 the previous week)

Caerphilly South: 20 new cases at a rate of 187.1 (down from 25 the previous week)

Risca West: six new cases at a rate of 115.7 (down from 11 the previous week)

Risca East: 14 new cases at a rate of 222.9 (up from eight the previous week)

Machen: ten new cases at a rate of 182.8 (down from 11 the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: six new cases at a rate of 71.7 (down from 31 the previous week)

Rogerstone: ten new cases at a rate of 108.4 (down from 23 the previous week)

Bettws: 19 new cases at a rate of 236.2 (down from 38 the previous week)

Malpas: four new cases at a rate of 51 (down from 18 the previous week)

Caerleon: seven new cases at a rate of 90 (down from 20 the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: 23 new cases at a rate of 259.9 (down from 30 the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: four new cases at a rate of 63.4 (down from five the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: four new cases at a rate of 62.9 (down from nine the previous week)

Gaer: 13 new cases at a rate of 225.2 (down from 14 the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: ten new cases at a rate of 122.1 (down from 27 the previous week)

Pill and Docks: 21 new cases at a rate of 237.5 (down from 41 the previous week)

Stow Hill: 15 new cases at a rate of 228.7 (down from 23 the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: nine new cases at a rate of 132.8 (down from 19 the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: seven new cases at a rate of 98.7 (down from 15 the previous week)

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 26 new cases at a rate of 224.8 (down from 29 the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: eight new cases at a rate of 138.1 (down from 11 the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: 26 new cases at a rate of 219.3 (down from 46 the previous week)

Beechwood: zero new cases at a rate of below 33 (down from 14 the previous week)

Maindee: 19 new cases at a rate of 237.8 (down from 27 the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: 11 new cases at a rate of 155.5 (down from 12 the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: six new cases at a rate of 85.2 (down from 14 the previous week)

Brynmawr: six new cases at a rate of 108.1 (down from nine the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: 11 new cases at a rate of 115.1 (down from 15 the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 12 new cases at a rate of 153.1 (down from 18 the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 12 new cases at a rate of 141.4 (down from 19 the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: eight new cases at a rate of 95.8 (down from 12 the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 12 new cases at a rate of 133.3 (up from seven the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: six new cases at a rate of 85.4 (up from five the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: 13 new cases at a rolling rate of 201.5 (down from 14 the previous week)

Abersychan: 11 new cases at a rolling rate of 148.6 (down from 18 the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: 12 new cases at a rate of 157.3 (down from 24 the previous week)

Pontypool: 19 new cases at a rate of 208.9 (down from 22 the previous week)

New Inn: ten new cases at a rate of 169.1 (down from 11 the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 13 new cases at a rate of 170.4 (up from 11 the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: eight new cases at a rate of 104.7 (down from 16 the previous week)

Croesyceilog: seven new cases at a rate of 233.9 (down from 17 cases the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: six new cases at a rate of 89.2 (down from 15 the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: seven new cases at a rate of 108.2 (down from 15 the previous week)

Cwmbran: nine new cases at a rate of 120 (down from 24 the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 12 new cases at a rate of 160.8 (down from 20 the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: ten new cases at a rate of 147.8 (down from 12 the previous week)

Monmouthshire