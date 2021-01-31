A MAN is to go on trial after he denied causing grievous bodily harm.
Leonard Edwards, 23, of Albion Road, Pontypool, faces an allegation relating to an alleged attack on Kevin Baghurst in Newport on October 27, 2019.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant appeared before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
READ MORE
- Swindling carer stole cash from ‘vulnerable’ victim
- Cocaine and ecstasy dealer hid drugs at his mother-in-law’s house
- Dealer imported drugs from Siberia and India to sell on WhatsApp
Edwards’ trial date was set for June 24.
Comments are closed on this article.