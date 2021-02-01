During the last couple of weeks, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination has increased pace in Wales.

More than ten per cent of people have now had their first injections with more and more people being vaccinated each day.

By mid-February all care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care staff, everyone over 70 and everyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable should have been offered vaccination. We are on course to achieve that!

Less than two weeks ago Jayne Bryant MS (Newport West) and I were invited by our local health board to visit the vaccination centre in Newport. It was great to have the opportunity to see the impressive set up in place there and the partnership with Newport Live and the Armed Forces which is working to great effect.

The Pfizer vaccine was being administered. It needs to be stored at low temperatures. This does provide particular logistical challenges – but we were pleased to see that thorough planning from our NHS staff and partners has resulted in a system which is vaccinating people at a fast and safe rate.

At virtual Plenary on January 19 I raised the rollout of the vaccine directly with the First Minister.

This was the result’ of residents – especially in the Monmouthshire part of Newport East - writing to me to ask when they or their loved ones would be invited for their vaccinations.

The First Minister gave me assurances that there’s been a very rapid increase in the number of local GP practices delivering the vaccine, which I am pleased is now happening, especially in places like Caldicot, which is much better for many of my Servernside constituents.

Vaccination is Welsh Government’s and our National Health Service’s top priority.

Every vaccination done is one more person protected and one step closer to getting through this terrible pandemic. By the spring – vaccination will have been offered to all the other top priority groups.

This is everyone over 50 and everyone who is at-risk because they have an underlying health condition.

By the autumn, all other eligible adults in Wales, in line with any guidance issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will have been offered it.

I am in regular contact with our health board – so if residents do have any questions or queries about the process, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact me and I will try and get the help they need. I can either be contacted on john.griffiths@senedd.wales or 01633 222302.