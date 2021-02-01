IN 2003 Tintern's historic abbey became the backdrop for a spectacular light show.

Echoes in the Stone Son et Lumiere explored the history of the abbey using light effects and sound, even showing the abbey as it may have looked before its ruin. Here are some images of that spectacular show.

