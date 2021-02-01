AN Abergavenny man has been reported missing.
Aaron Fisher, 35, was reported missing from Abergavenny on Saturday, January 30.
He is five foot seven, of stocky build and has short brown hair.
Gwent Police are concerned for his welfare.
He has links to the Swansea and Llandrindod Wells areas.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to not approach him but to call 101 quoting the reference 2100035040.