BOOTS' mega sale where savvy shoppers can find bargains on beauty, skincare and electrical products ends tomorrow.

The annual flash sale has run for the past six years and offers a huge 70 per cent off.

This year we will not be seing the long queues along the high street amid the coronavirus pandemic but online shoppers werre eagerly waiting for the product discounts to drop.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is the Boots sale happening this year?

For many customers, the Boots 70 per cent off sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

The date of the huge sale is always a closely-guarded secret, but it usually launches at the end of January.

But as lockdown restrictions are still in place, shoppers have been wondering if the sale will still go ahead in 2021.

Those who are keen to get their hands on some discounted products will be pleased to know that the retailer is still running a major sale this year.

However, in light of lockdown restrictions, the popular high street retailer is slashing its prices differently.

Boots has launched its “Pay Day Drop”, lowering the price of hundreds of beauty, health and make up items on its online website.

It’s a huge sale that covers multiple departments and coincides with pay day for many workers.

The sale has also been launched just in time for people to buy discounted Valentine’s Day gifts.

Discounts kicked off on Wednesday 27 January, and bargain hunters can browse through cheaper products by visiting Boots.com.

When does the sale last until?

Boots’ huge pay day bonanza will last just under a week, so customers will have plenty of time to decide what they want to buy across the different departments.

The end date of the sale is Tuesday 2 February so you don't have long to search for bargains.

However, the most popular products are likely to sell out by then so make sure you don’t leave it too late to purchase what you need, whether it be skincare, fragrance or make up.

What deals are included in the sale?

Hundreds of Boots’ most popular beauty and skincare brands are included in the discounts, from No7 and Huda Beauty to Liz Earle and Ole Henriksen.

There’s also 20 per cent off thousands of makeup products from top brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Mac and Clinique.

And fragrance lovers will be happy to know the prices have been slashed across some of the nation’s favourite perfume designers, including Gucci, Versace and Marc Jacobs.

What’s more is when you spend £100 on fragrance you’ll receive up to £20 off.

Boots Advantage card holders will also benefit from the new sale by picking up £10 worth of points when they spend £60 or more on electrical beauty gadgets.

There’s also buy one get one free across hundreds of vitamins - good for boosting your immune system during the winter months and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Finally, for parents there’s 10 per cent off when you spend £40 across thousands of baby products.

Shoppers will receive free home delivery when they spend £30 and over.