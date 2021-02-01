THERE were 214 deaths from coronavirus confirmed in Gwent during January, according to Public Health Wales, among 1,260 in Wales.

And though there were none confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) today, there were 21 across Wales.

According to Public Health Wales, there have been 890 coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began, among 4,775 in Wales. More than half of the deaths confirmed today (11) were in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area, where 1,374 fatalities have been confirmed overall.

Case numbers and rates continue to fall across Wales, with 630 cases confirmed today, including 117 in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 52; Newport, 27; Torfaen, 22; Monmouthshire, nine; Blaenau Gwent, seven.

There have now been 38,270 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, among almost 193,000 across Wales.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is has reached 414,306, including more than 12,600 who were vaccinated yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 27 - has fallen to 141.2 per 100,000, and of Gwent's five council areas only Newport has a rate for that period of above 150 per 100,000 (155.8).

It must be stressed however, that the Newport rate has halved in the past two weeks, though it remains the highest in Gwent and the third highest across Wales.

Torfaen (144.7 per 100,000) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (140.8) has the seventh highest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (123.1) has the 11th highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, though it has maintained a steady downward trend for several weeks.

Monmouthshire (85.6) has the third lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales and is among six of Wales' 22 council areas to have a rate below 100 per 100,000. Ceredigion (34.4 has the lowest case rate in Wales.

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 400, with Wrexham (385.4), the highest, with Flintshire (262) the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to January 27 was 11.7 per cent, with only Newport of Gwent's council areas recording a higher positivity rate for that week, at 12.3 per cent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Wrexham - 63

Flintshire - 59

Cardiff - 56

Caerphilly - 52

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 50

Carmarthenshire - 47

Newport - 27

Vale of Glamorgan - 27

Swansea - 25

Torfaen - 22

Bridgend - 20

Pembrokeshire - 20

Conwy - 19

Neath Port Talbot - 19

Powys - 18

Anglesey - 16

Denbighshire - 12

Gwynedd - 12

Monmouthshire - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Ceredigion - nine

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Unknown location - seven

Resident outside Wales - 25

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.