A NEW Aldi store will open in Monmouthshire before the end of the year, the supermarket chain has confirmed.

As part of a £29m investment in Wales in 2021, Aldi are set to open four new stores across the country, including in Caldicot.

The new stores, along with two remodelled stores, one of which is in Caerphilly, will create more than 200 jobs in Wales.

This investment is part of the supermarket’s long term target to reach 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025.

On average, Aldi is set to open more than one store a week this year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.

“This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025.”

The chain is also looking at a new site for a store in Newport.

Aldi has confirmed that it expected to open four new stores, located in Parc Tawe, Caldicot, Newtown and Neath, and refurbish or remodel two existing ones in Mold and Caerphilly before the end of the year.

Last summer, they announced they were looking for 36 new store locations in Wales – including in Brecon, Cardiff, and Newport – as part of its longer-term expansion plans.