A WELSH Government minister today did not rule out the possibility of mandatory vaccinations for care home staff.

Eluned Morgan, minister for mental health, wellbeing and Welsh language, was speaking at today's coronavirus briefing when she was asked about the take-up of vaccinations in care home settings.

Ms Morgan said vaccines were a "key way" people can protect themselves from coronavirus, and stressed the importance of vaccinations in care homes.

The minister said: "We would encourage everybody in Wales who is eligible to take up the vaccine.

"This is a really key way that we can not just protect ourselves, but protect the people we love around us.

"That is particularly important in care homes because of the vulnerability of the people who are living there.

"That is why we have tried to make it possible for as many people as possible who live in those care homes and work in those care homes to take up that opportunity.

"We are at a point where we are not making it mandatory for people who work in care homes to be vaccinated, but we would be very very pleased it they took up that opportunity.

Pressed for clarification on whether vaccines could be made mandatory for care home staff in the future, Ms Morgan said: "We have not got to that point but we need to think about protecting those people who are living in care homes and working in care homes.

"But we will do out very best to convince people that this is the best thing to do."

Reports of care home staff refusing the vaccine have surfaced over the border in England.

Addressing the concerns this morning, UK Government social care minister, Helen Whately said some staff were "worried about the idea of having the vaccination".

Ms Whately told BBC Breakfast: “But what I am hearing is that when the vaccination teams go into the care homes staff are coming forward.

"Some might be nervous but when they see their colleagues getting the vaccination, when they see that it’s all right… we really are seeing good take-up from care home workers.”