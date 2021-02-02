A £110 million full restoration of the Torfaen section of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is among the options set to be considered by county borough councillors, as a vision for the waterway's future development is outlined.

Torfaen council is looking to develop a strategic vision for the cana,l amid concerns from residents that the authority is “not maintaining nor improving the canal in a way that meets expectations”.

Councillors and residents will be asked for their views on the future development of the section of canal under Torfaen council’s ownership, which runs from Elm Grove in Griffithstown, to the county borough boundary with Newport City Council.

A report to be put before councillors at a meeting on Thursday, February 4, contains five options all aimed at shaping future plans for the canal.

These include improving community partnerships and co-ordination, by increasing the council’s work with community-run projects around the canal.

Drawing up plans to restore the southern section of the canal, or full restoration of the southern and northern sections - which is estimated to cost £110m - will also be considered.

Previous work has recognised the economic, social and environmental benefits which could result from full restoration.

A report says it was recognised such a project could present “a major strategic opportunity for south east Wales and the Cardiff Capital Region, with the potential to act as an exemplar for sustainable development delivering economic, social and environmental benefits”.

But costs were originally placed at £85m and are now estimated to be at least £110m.

Development costs to enable the work are also estimated at £11m and the report says that funding for such a comprehensive scheme would have to be secured from multiple sources.

Any business case that is subsequently drawn up for the project would also have to look at the return on investment, which the report says is “likely to be low given the high implementation costs”.

The “key question” councillors will be asked at Thursday’s meeting is around how the council can ensure the canal is “a driver for sustainability, tourism, green infrastructure and development”.

The report says: “There has been a groundswell of community concern over the last 12 months or so, primarily related to a perceived lack of maintenance and control of the residential development in the South Sebastopol area.

“The concerns are wide ranging from those with various interests and have highlighted the lack of a single point of contact for the canal, and the lack of a strategic policy direction.”

The report also highlights “significant improvements” carried out to the canal over recent years.

These include schemes at the Five Locks and Sebastopol canal basins, restoration works at Crownbridge, the Waterworks restoration project at Ty Coch, and most recently the development of the Monmouthshire and Brecon adventure triangle projects.