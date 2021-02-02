THIS is a round-up of drivers who have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court for drink driving or drug driving in Gwent.

IEUAN LLEWELLYN, 29, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £532 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOE ROBERTS, 29, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for three years after admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID EXTON, 32, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months safter admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH WORSLEY, 36, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to being twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £634 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THANDI WORSLEY, 31, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to being twice the drink driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTINA ONOFREI, 20, of Commin Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATALIE KER, 36, of Monmouth Road, Mitchel Troy, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 28 months after she pleaded guilty to being three times the drink driving limit.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID PHILLIP PRICE, 37, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to being three times the drink driving limit.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Price was ordered to pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORY THOMAS, 21, of Park Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA JONES, 31, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK SAMUEL PRICE, 26, of Gilberts Wood, Ewyas Harold, Herefordshire, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with ketamine in his blood on Abergavenny’s Ross Road.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NASTRADIN SALEH, 35, of Neville Street, Riverside, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty drink driving on the A48 in Langstone, Newport.

He was ordered to pay £363 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN ETCHELL, 39, of Penarth Road, Leckwith, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A40 in Monmouthshire.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.