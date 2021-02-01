PEOPLE in Chepstow are being urged to be aware after three attempted break-ins to outbuildings in a street.
Gwent Police's Monmouth officers tweeted about the attempted break-ins on Hayesgate Lane, Pwllmeyric.
MORE NEWS:
- Did you see anything suspicious? Gwent Police seek help in burglary investigation
- Concern for missing Abergavenny man - do you know where he is?
- Gwent lido campaigners staying positive despite pandemic challenges
The officers said that the locks were cut off but no entry was gained to the outbuildings.
Anyone witnessing a crime or any suspicious activity is urged to call 999.