PEOPLE asked to self-isolate via the NHS Covid-19 app will be able to apply for a £500 self-isolation support payment, minister for housing and local government Julie James has announced.

App users who have been notified to self-isolate by the Test, Trace, Protect scheme, are on low income and at risk of financial hardship, and parents whose child has been asked to self-isolate by their school or local authority are now eligible to apply for the money.

To be eligible to apply, app users will need to be either employed or self-employed and be unable to work from home - where they will lose income as a result of their isolation. They are also eligible if they, or their partner are currently receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.

Applications will need to be accepted under the discretionary element of Self-Isolation Support Scheme for people to receive the payment.

Temporarily, users will be able to apply for the payment by contacting their local authority. Until the app is updated to verify people who have been asked to self-isolate, users will need to show evidence that the app has asked them to self-isolate in addition to evidence of reduced income when applying.

Local authorities will be able to accept and process applications for payments from Friday, February 5 and applicants will be able to apply up to three weeks from their last date of isolation.

“The Welsh Government is committed to protecting people’s health and wellbeing and we will continue to support the people of Wales during this difficult time,” Ms James said.

“The £500 payment has already provided financial security to those asked to self-isolate, helping to break the cycle of transmission and ensure no one has to choose between feeding their family or going to work and potentially spreading the virus.

“Local Authorities have once again risen to the challenge of ensuring all those who need financial support throughout this pandemic receive it whilst we finalising work to allow people to apply directly through the app. They have already been working tirelessly I once again thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“I will continue to keep the scheme under review to ensure that those most in need receive the support they need to self-isolate and reduce transmission.”