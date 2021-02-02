A STOCKBROKER who funded a jet-set lifestyle by stealing nearly £1 million from friends, family and the taxpayer has just £65,000 left to repay his victims.

James Bufton was jailed for six years last October after he blew clients’ money on gambling, luxury hotels and helicopter flights to top horseracing events.

The 26-year-old, of Downing Street, Newport, once boasted about how he partied with pop superstar Rihanna after a concert in London.

He masqueraded as a wealthy and successful trader to swindle investors in order to feed his insatiable appetite for champagne and the high life.

Described by one victim as the “lowest form of human being”, Bufton left his own aunt penniless when he stole his dying uncle’s life savings.

The con artist appeared in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday via video link from Bridgend’s Parc Prison for his Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said Bufton had benefited from his crimes to the tune of £967,986.

Judge David Wynn Morgan heard the defendant had £65,200 left in available assets which would be shared between his victims.

During his sentencing hearing in October at Newport Crown Court, it emerged Bufton falsely claimed to have been trained by leading investment firm Goldman Sachs as he went about duping friends and family.

One victim, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was unable to pay for private treatment.

He said: “When James Bufton took control of my £20,000, he started to spin me a web of lies and deceit and intended to deceive me at every turn.

“What makes things worse was the money was not used to get himself out of trouble but instead went on one big jolly at my expense.

“As long as I live, I will never forgive him for the way he has deceived me.

“James Bufton is the lowest form of human being, not caring in the slightest the distress and damage he inflicts on people with his desire to live the high life at whatever cost to other people.

“He is a lazy, uncaring conman.”

Bufton pleaded guilty to fraud, VAT fraud and money laundering between 2013 and 2018.

In November 2011, Bufton went to the lengths of sending out a press release claiming he had charmed megastar Rihanna after meeting her in London.

He mingled with the singer at a backstage VIP party following her show at O2 Arena and boasted they got along so well she invited him to visit her in New York.

Bufton said at the time: “She's a really lovely girl, really down to earth, normal and fun.

“Getting to meet her after the gig was a dream come true and we talked about everything under the sun.”

He also claimed: “We chatted about how the tour is going, her interests, her songs and what she's planning on doing next.

“We even talked about meeting up again in New York - we're going to keep in touch.”

At this week’s Cardiff Crown Court hearing, Bufton was also made the subject of a five-year serious crime prevention order.