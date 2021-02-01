WALES has hit its target to offer vaccinations to all care homes in the country.

Eluned Morgan, minister for mental health, wellbeing and Welsh language, praised the "amazing teams of vaccinators" across Wales.

Speaking at this afternoon's coronavirus briefing, Ms Morgan said that all care homes had now been offered the vaccine.

They will have either had visits from vaccinators, or will have visits planned to vaccinate staff and residents.

The minister said: "Where visits have not taken place yet, it is because there have been live coronavirus cases in the care home in the last 20 days."

Ms Morgan was why the Welsh Government were able to confirm that this target had been reached, when they were unable to confirm that the target to vaccinate 70 per cent of over 80s by last weekend had been missed.

She said: "It is much easier to find the data from care homes than to find the exact number of vaccinations that have taken place so that may explain the difference as to why we can give that assurance today in a way that it was more difficult to do last week.

"The key thing is that we have had hit that target.

"The rollout of the vaccine in Wales is going from strength to strength. we are now in therms of the uk doing extremely well and I hope that people will feel a lot more confident that we will hit our target for those four priority groups in mid February."