TRIBUTES have been paid to two firefighters who died on duty in Blaina, 25 years ago today.
Stephen Griffin, 42, and Kevin Lane, 32, died in a house fire in Zephaniah Way on February 1, 1996.
They had been trying to save a young boy who was mistakenly believed to be inside the house.
The boy's older brother, five-year-old Daniel Harford, also died.
Both firefighters were posthumously awarded the freedom of Blaenau Gwent and the Queen's Gallantry Medal for their bravery.
A road in Blaina was also named Griffin Lane in honour of the two fallen firefighters.
"Today we remember Firefighters Stephen P Griffin and Kevin R Lane who lost their lives to save others on this day," said South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, adding: "Always remembered. RIP."
The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports serving and retired service members and their families, said: "Today we remember Kevin Lane and Stephen Griffin who died in a Gwent house fire in 1996.
"Having carried a five-year-old boy out of the blaze, they went back after being wrongly told a second child was trapped, and were caught in an explosion. Our condolences to their loved ones."