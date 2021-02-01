A PROJECT packed with activities to keep people active and creative in lockdown has been launched.

Newport Live have launched their Share the Love project which involves wellbeing packs, an art project, a calendar of kindness, fitness classes, and local artistic and historical groups.

Wellbeing packs

Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre's Arts Development Team have worked along with pupils in Newport Live's Alternative Education scheme to put together wellbeing packs for isolated individuals.

The packs, focused on keeping people creative and active, include:

Resources from local artists and school children.

Craft activities.

A bulb to pot and grow as the seasons change.

Sweet treats.

Links to fitness and wellbeing resources.

Danielle Rowlands, of The Riverfront’s Arts Development team, said: "Teams across Newport Live are working on Share The Love, a project hoping to bring some cheer in a dark and dreary period.

"The project highlights opportunities to engage in lots of lovely activity, places to get support and remind people of the care and love being shared across our community.

"The project is primarily aimed at isolated older adults but with the wider hope that we connect with as many people as possible and encourage them to share the love."

Art project

Creative folk are being encouraged to create art - in any format - based on the theme of 'May Love Be What You Remember Most' by Consumersmith, which serves as a memorial for lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic.

'May Love Be What You Remember Most' by Consumersmith

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to create artwork around this theme and send it to be shared and displayed at the Riverfront Theatre (although the venue is currently closed art is displayed by the windows).

The Calendar of Kindness

This 28-day wellness challenge has an action for every day of February themed around seven things to love.

This month people can carry out activities to:

Love your planet.

Love your community.

Love yourself.

Love your friends.

Love staying active.

Love being creative.

Love your food.

Newport Live will share this on social media, with those taking part welcome to share their photos and stories.

Virtual fitness classes

Share the Love will also include links to Newport Live’s new live fitness classes, starting today (February 1) which are available to join via Zoom.

Local artistic and historical groups

Share the Love is also highlighting some of The Riverfront's local partners - including Naz at Art Clwb, Tin Shed Theatre Co and their Twinning project, and Ballet Cymru - and how they're keeping people active and creative.

Plus, Share the Love has linked with local groups - particularly Folk on the Footbridge and Memories of the Transporter Bridge - to celebrate Newport's history. People with photos and memories of these landmarks are being invited to share them.

For more information about Share the Love, which runs until Valentine's Day (February 14) visit newportlive.co.uk/sharethelove