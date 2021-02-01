A VAN driver failed to stop after a collision with a pedestrian in Newport, police said.
The incident happened in Stow Hill, Newport, at around 6pm on Wednesday, January 20.
Gwent Police said the pedestrian – a woman in her 50s – had been crossing the road at the time.
She suffered head injuries in the collision.
Officers are now appealing to the public for help finding the driver of the white Mercedes Vito van, who they say failed to stop at the scene.
Gwent Police urged anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information, to come forward.
Drivers who were in the area at the time have been asked to check any dash cam footage.
Anyone who can help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 210025757.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police accounts on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.