WELLBEING packs are being prepared and distributed across Newport in the run up to Valentine's Day as the city 'shares the love'.

During what is a challenging time for everyone, Newport Live's arts and sports development teams are working to spread happiness and kindness throughout Newport.

Between St Dwynwen's Day and St Valentine's Day, the teams are compiling and sending out wellbeing packs to support individuals who are isolated.

The packs will help them get creative and stay active.

They will include resources from local artists and school children, craft activities, a bulb to pot and watch grow as we move into spring and summer, sweet treats and also links to fitness and wellbeing resources.

Danielle Rowlands, of The Riverfront’s arts development team, said: "Teams across Newport Live are working on Share The Love, a project hoping to bring some cheer in a dark and dreary period and highlight opportunities to engage in lots of lovely activity, places to get support and remind people of the care and love being shared across our community.

"The project is primarily aimed at isolated older adults but with the wider hope that we connect with as many people as possible and encourage them to share the love."

Richard Dale, sport and physical activity development officer for Newport Live, added: “This is another opportunity to support the community of Newport with their wellbeing during the pandemic.

"The students on our Alternative Education programme are playing a fantastic role in collating and delivering the packs in a Covid secure manner to people who are unfortunately finding themselves more isolated due to the current pandemic.

"These online sessions complement our other projects and digital activity to help people stay Happy and Healthy at Home and provide opportunities to take part in exercise and artistic activities in a safe and responsible way whilst at home.”

In addition to these packs, a range of other activities will be taking place to help the people of Newport to Share the Love.

READ MORE:

The teams are calling out to everyone to get creative inspired by the work of CONSUMERSMITH which is currently on display at the Riverfront.

The piece is titled ‘May Love Be What You Remember Most’ and stands as a memorial for life lost in recent times.

As part of Share the Love the Riverfront team are encouraging people of all ages to get creative on the same theme as the painting and draw, write, paint, rap, dance, or any other format and send what you create so that it can be shared and displayed at The Riverfront.

More information on the work of CONSUMERSMITH and how to get involved can be found at newportlive.co.uk/gallery.

Share the Love is also linking with local groups to celebrate Newport’s history, in particular the Folk on the Footbridge and Memories of the Transporter Bridge projects. Both projects are looking into the history of two of Newport’s most iconic landmarks and are calling out for people to share their photographs and memories of the landmarks in order to be part of the history of the bridges.

A 28-day wellness challenge, The Calendar of Kindness, is running throughout February, encouraging participants to complete a different activity linked to wellness each day during that month.

The activities are all based on loving a different area of life, including their community, their friends, their planet and staying creative.

The challenge will be shared on social media, and The Riverfront would love to hear how participants are getting on with the challenge and share your pictures.