WORK has finished on a £14 million scheme to protect more than 660 homes in Newport from the risk of increased flooding.

The Crindau flood management scheme, backed by Welsh Government funding and led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), is intended to defend homes in the Crindau area of Newport from flooding from the Crindau Pill and nearby River Usk.

The Crindau area has a long history of flooding, with the area susceptible to tidal floods. Earlier temporary defences were in a poor condition, and in 2014, funding was approved for a new scheme.

Comprising sheet pilings, new walls and new embankments, this has been built along a 2.6km stretch of the river, between the Usk railway bridge and the M4.

The scheme has been designed with climate change and predicted sea level rise in mind, allowing it to be adapted as necessary in future.

A number of other improvements have been made including new footpaths, cycle paths, public seating areas and a new amenity area on Albany Street, which includes new trees and planters; raised areas and a children’s fitness trail.

Plans are also in hand for another scheme on the Usk, to protect more than 2,000 properties in Lliswerry.

A council report published last autumn said more than half of the city is identified as being at risk of flooding, with Maindee, Crindau, Duffryn and Lliswerry new areas at risk.

Lesley Griffiths, minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, said: “I am very pleased to note completion of the Crindau scheme, which will provide a great deal of reassurance and safety to those in the neighbouring area.

“Last month’s flooding was a clear example of why we need to do everything we can to mitigate and manage the flood risk posed to communities across Wales. I am also pleased to note that the Crindau scheme has already helped to defend the neighbouring community from storms and record rainfall.

“Projects such as these form a key part of our flood strategy as we face the increased risks posed by the climate emergency.”

Tim England, operations manager from Natural Resources Wales said schemes such as this can make “a huge difference to communities at risk of flooding”.

“It’s been a complex operation to manage with a large number of landowners involved, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed and allowed the scheme to succeed,” he added.