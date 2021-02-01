A CHARITY which provides end of life care for people across Blaenau Gwent is calling on people to give up one night's sleep for a good cause.

Hospice of the Valleys is holding it's annual Big Stay Awake from February 15-21, where people are encouraged to stay awake overnight to raise funds for the charity, as well as raising awareness of the role of health care assistants, who provide support in patients home overnight.

Typically a night’s care of nine hours for a patient in their own home costs £112.23 or £12.47 per hour.

READ MORE:

Hospice of the Valleys helps patients and their families with physical, emotional, social and financial problems, and offers support at the end of life and through bereavement.

Throughout the pandemic, demand on the hospice’s services has continued to grow and lockdown has put additional pressure on families caring for loved ones.

Alison Stallard, head of income generation at the hospice, said: “Our dedicated health care assistants provide an invaluable service at what is the most unimaginable time for families.

“This campaign is to highlight the difference this type of support means to families at a time when they could be in distress or tired from the challenges of caring for their loved one.

“The Big Stay Awake means that people can actively get involved to support the hospice but stay safe which is of paramount importance.

“We would love to hear from anyone interested in joining in and can offer advice on how to raise their sponsorship.”

The hospice is offering an incentive prize of an overnight hotel stay for two or hotel voucher for the person who manages to raise the most sponsorship, as a much deserved treat and a chance to catch up on their sleep.

For further information visit hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk/event/the-big-stay-awake or call 01495 717277