POLICE officers raided an old pub in Blaenau Gwent on Monday, uncovering a "large-scale" cannabis-growing operation.

The cannabis farm was found at a disused pub in Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery.

After smashing their way into the property, officers found rows of plants being grown under artificial lighting.

They also found cuttings of cannabis buds that had been hung up to dry.

Blaenau Gwent's neighbourhood policing team carried out the drugs warrant.

No arrests have been made so far, and police enquiries are ongoing, a spokeswoman for the Gwent force said today.

Inside the cannabis farm police found in Six Bells. Pictures: Gwent Police

Factfile: Cannabis

A Class-B drug, cannabis is the most commonly-used illegal drug in the UK – one in seven adults in Wales and England have used cannabis in the past year.

Among young people (16-24 years old), 17 per cent have used cannabis in the past year – the highest proportion for a decade.

Possession of cannabis has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

But police can issue warnings to first-time offenders caught with a small amount of cannabis for personal use. Second-time offenders can be given an £90 on-the-spot fine.

Supplying (dealing) or producing (growing) cannabis carries a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

In 2017-18, police forces in Wales and England seized a total of 351,847 cannabis plants.

Police also seized three tonnes of herbal cannabis and 654kg of cannabis resin in the same year.