A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SIHON SCOTT JONES, 28, of Clarence Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA PHILLIP JARVIS, 26, of Windermere Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on New Year’s Day.

PAUL WILLIAM HAWKINS, 51, of Howe Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

READ MORE:

JAMES EDWARDS, 23, of Somerset Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

TYRONE SELBY, 30, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing cannabis.

RICHARD JOHN WILLIAMS, 41, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable.

LIAM O'LEARY, 35, of Stow Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.

PAUL STEWART WAINFUR, 39, of Cresswell Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £333 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON RODGER HAYWARD, 27, of Chepstow Rise, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.

MODESTAS CECKAUSKAS, 20, of Lambert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JADE LOUISE JONES, 41, of The Strand, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £215 in a fine, costs and compensation after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Christmas tree, ornament and kitchen drawer in Newbridge.

TERESA RADNOR, 52, of Woodland View, Wyesham, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £372 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAY MARIE BABER, 25, of Melin Gwlan, Energlyn, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer, assault by beating and stealing goods worth £221.50 from Morrisons.

She was ordered to pay £235 in compensation and costs.