PLANS for a new bed and breakfast above a fish and chip shop in Chepstow have been approved by Monmouthshire County Council planners.
The Albon Square building, which has most recently been used as office space, will have five en-suite guest bedrooms. Under the proposals, there would be no changes to the fish and chip shop on the ground floor.
The planning application says the bed and breakfast would employ two part-time staff members.
Guests visiting the bed and breakfast would have to find somewhere to park as car parking spaces are not provided as part of the application.
However, the planning report says that there are “several public car parks within close proximity of the premises if the holiday makers wish to use their private cars” and Chepstow railway station is a ten minute walk away.
There were no objections received from residents, councillors, or the community council to the plans.
One condition on the approval of the application by Monmouthshire council planners was that an up-to-date register is kept. This should include the names, main home addresses, dates of arrival and departure of guests using the holiday accommodation.
This should be made available for inspection by the council if requested, to make sure that the bed and breakfast is used for no other purpose.