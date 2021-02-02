THE number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Gwent has passed another significant milestone.

The latest figures from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) show 75,220 people have received their Covid-19 jab, as of Monday.

"We are extremely proud of our vaccination teams who are working incredibly hard administering vaccines as safely and quickly as possible," the health board said. "The patients being vaccinated are those eligible within the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) groups one to four. We expect to complete these by mid February."

In the past week, another 6,570 care home staff and residents have been vaccinated.

ABUHB said it had offered vaccines to all staff and residents at care homes where it is safe to do so.

It said it was continuing to do risk assessments of any other care homes not yet visited by vaccination teams.

The past week has also seen 17,747 more front-line health staff vaccinated.

Gwent is expected to receive a larger supply of jabs this week, with 43,000 doses on their way to the region.

The health board said cooperation with partner organisations was a "key element" in the success of the vaccine programme.

Groups such as Torfaen Leisure Trust have drafted in teams of volunteers, racking up hundreds of hours of support at the vaccination centre in Cwmbran.

The health board has opened a new vaccination centre in Newbridge, and a network of 72 GP surgeries is currently supporting the vaccine programme.

At the Bellevue Group Practice in Newport, the deputy practice manager said her team was “really excited to be doing the vaccines".

She added: "The patients have been extremely happy and grateful."

One of their patients, Malcolm, had recently been in hospital with Covid-19.

His vaccination appointment was his first time out of his house since returning home.

He said: “We must have the vaccine in the hope that it will help us in the future and the rest of our families and everyone else."