FOUR more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today by Public Health Wales, out of seven across Wales.

It means that since the pandemic began, there have been 894 deaths in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), among 4,782 in Wales.

There have been 614 more cases confirmed cross Wales today, including 116 in Gwent, the latter as follows: Caerphilly, 41; Newport, 31; Monmouthshire, 20; Torfaen, 17; Blaenau Gwent, seven.

There have now been 38,386 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent since the pandemic began, among 193,526 across Wales, again according to Public Health Wales.

The number of people who have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Wales is has reached 439,640, including more than 23,000 who were vaccinated yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending January 28 - has fallen to 131.3 per 100,000 population, and has fallen by more than two thirds in less than three weeks to that date. The rate to January 8 was 417 per 100,000.

All five council areas in Gwent have rolling weekly case rates to January 28 of less than 150 per 100,000.

Torfaen (149) has the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest rate in Wales, while Newport (146.1) has the fourth highest rate in Wales.

Both areas however, have seen a steady decrease in case rates in recent weeks, with that in Newport falling by more than half in the 10 days to January 28, and that in Torfaen falling by almost a third in the same period.

Caerphilly (132) has the seventh highest rate in Wales.

Blaenau Gwent (118.8) has the 11th highest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, though the steady downward trend in the area for several weeks continues.

Monmouthshire (79.3) has the second lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion (31.6).

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 350, with Wrexham (343.5), the highest, and Flintshire (235.1 the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to January 28 was 11.2 per cent. Newport and Torfaen's test positivity rate for that week, was 11.1 per cent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 64

Carmarthenshire - 57

Flintshire - 51

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42

Caerphilly - 41

Wrexham - 38

Conwy - 32

Newport - 31

Swansea - 28

Bridgend - 27

Neath Port Talbot - 26

Vale of Glamorgan - 23

Monmouthshire - 20

Torfaen - 17

Powys - 16

Anglesey - 13

Gwynedd - 12

Denbighshire - 11

Merthyr Tydfil - 10

Pembrokeshire - 10

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Ceredigion - five

Unknown location - 11

Resident outside Wales - 22

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.