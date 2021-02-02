A JEALOUS man reduced a woman to “a wreck” after he harassed and controlled her during his “onslaught of obsessive behaviour”.
Matthew Tucker, 42, was described by a judge as “bitter and boorish” as he abused and tormented his victim.
Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said the woman was left with mental health problems after the defendant, from Blaenau Gwent, carried out his campaign against her.
Tucker, of Garn Cross, Nantyglo, pleaded guilty to controlling behaviour and harassment.
Ms Ferrier told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was obsessive behaviour and she felt intimidated. It was an onslaught.
“The victim was reduced to a wreck.”
Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said on behalf of his client: “The defendant feels regret, shame and embarrassment.
“He is well thought of. He has no previous convictions and has a good work ethic.”
Judge Daniel Williams told Tucker: “You were jealous and possessive. Your behaviour was bitter and boorish.
“You caused your victim very serious upset and distress.”
He added that the defendant was, however, deemed as presenting a “low risk of reoffending” following his pre-sentence report.
Tucker was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.
He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete 29 sessions of a building better relationships programme.
The defendant was made the subject of an eight-year restraining order not to contact his victim.
Tucker must also pay £500 towards the prosecution costs and a £100 surcharge.
